Visakhapatnam: Life-saving device fabricated at Diesel Loco Shed

Visakhapatnam: With the spike in Covid-19 cases, Diesel Loco Shed (DLS) of Waltair division has taken up a life-saving project to meet the demand of the acute shortage of life-saving equipment in the market.

By availing the provision of in-house design humidifier, the DLS started fabrication by modifying the industrial oxygen regulator to save the lives of the patients seeking oxygen support.

The initiative was taken up under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Srivastava. The DLS modified the existing industrial oxygen regulator to meet the requirement of oxygen through an in-house fabricated humidifier that will be used for supplying oxygen to the patients and save their lives.

The equipment was fabricated under the supervision of Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Diesel) Santosh Kumar Patro, utilising available components as per the requirements of Divisional Railway Hospital, Waltair.

The modification works were carried out by the DLS and the device was tested successfully at the Railway Hospital.

In all, 15 such devices were handed over to Divisional Railway Hospital, Waltair, within a day. The cost incurred for the modification of one set of the device is about Rs 475 (excluding industrial oxygen regulator).