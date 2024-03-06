Visakhapatnam: Linemen bag awards for remarkable contribution

Visakhapatnam: Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL Immadi Prudhvi Tej called upon the employees of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APEPDCL) to work for the company to get recognised as the safest one.

Under the leadership of the Central Electricity Authority, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) a nationwide 'LineMan Divas' programme was organised in New Delhi to recognise the selfless service of linemen under the banner 'Seva, Suraksha, Swabhiman'.

As part of it, the CMD from the Visakhapatnam circle office participated in the programme through a video conference. Speaking on the occasion, the CMD congratulated linemen Ch Radha Krishna, M Rama Swamy and T Kondachari of APEPDCL for receiving the awards.

The CMD mentioned that the linemen always face several challenges while rendering their duty. He lauded their services in power restoration activities during calamities and appreciated them for being ready to work during tough situations.

Further, the CMD said that under the Prime Minister Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan scheme, 14,000 houses in the tribal habitations without electricity were connected with power supply in the shortest time and the achievement secured the top position in the country.

Best lineman awards were presented to 17 people who contributed exceptionally in providing outstanding service to customers in Visakhapatnam circle. Director, Operations, C Srinivasa Murthy and SE L Mahendranath participated in the programme.