Visakhapatnam: LinkedIn premium membership drive for students

Visakhapatnam: GITAM career guidance centre (GCGC) in association with LinkedIn and FACE Prep has launched the world’s largest professional network LinkedIn premium membership drive for 2023 admitted batch students here on Tuesday. The institution is the first institution in the States of AP and Telangana to tie up with LinkedIn during 2022-23 academic year.



GCGC provided 12,000-plus premium memberships to all the years/ streams across three campuses since June 22. Some of the students have been highly benefited by connecting with the corporate and leaders in higher education institutions (HEIs) directly and received internships, careers in desired corporate and admissions in renowned HEIs abroad and India. The programme coordinator and GCGC deputy director Anil informed that with the LinkedIn Premium, GITAM students will have a distinct competitive advantage to learn more about their dream companies. They can access over 17,000 specialised learning courses, and even reach out to the hiring managers and professionals who have visited and shown interest in their profiles.

While launching the drive, GCGC career mentoring director Umadevi motivated the student community to utilise the platform and make professional connections.

Ramdas Kannan, Growth Partnerships Lead- LinkedIn APAC highlighted the features of LinkedIn premium virtually.

The GCGC career fulfilment director CA Sreeram called upon the student and faculty members to make use of professional network, learning packages and reap benefits towards their career fulfilment.

Students and faculty members from all the institutes have participated in the event.