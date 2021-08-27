Visakhapatnam: Lok Satta Party demands pension to differently abled

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should intervene and grant pensions to nearly 50,000 differently abled persons in the state, pointed out Lok Satta Party (LSP) state executive president B Babji.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said differently abled persons have been facing severe difficulties in getting their pensions for the past three months.

He alleged that the YSRCP government had stopped receiving applications for pensions through the Medical Health Department without any intimation, putting the life of differently abled persons into risk.

Party state leaders MSN Murthy, Naidu Venu Gopal, V Hari Ganesh participated in the press meet.