Visakhapatnam: Massive Crowds Throng CM's house pattas function

Visakhapatnam: The distribution of house pattas to the beneficiaries Anakapalle district by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy saw a massive gathering on Thursday.

With people from various constituencies of Visakhapatnam district, including East, West, North and South constituencies along with Pendurthi and Bheemunipatnam falling in the bracket of the beneficiaries' list, they started trickling in hours before at the venue for the programme.

While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he's overwhelmed to see the happiness writ large on the faces of the poor. "Pydivada Agraharam is all set to witness a huge development in future.

Keeping the current land value in view, each beneficiary is getting a property worth Rs 10 lakh and the land value alone is priced at Rs 6 lakh. Going forward, Pydivada Agraharam will be equipped with anganwadi centre, market yard, among other amenities," the CM assured.

Addressing the gathering, Pendurthi MLA Annamreddy Adeep Raj brought 'panchagramala land' issue and appealed to the CM to resolve the same at the earliest. Explaining the manner how Jagan came to the aid of people through welfare schemes even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the MLA imitated TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, briefing how the TDP leader would have escaped from shouldering any responsibility during the pandemic and extending support to the needy.

Responding to the panchagramala land issue, the CM mentioned that since the issue is pending in the court, it would take a while to resolve the same.

About the rehabilitation issues of industrial regions, including Thadi village, the CM said it would be looked into at the earliest as the state government is keen on getting required funds for the same in a week to 10 days.

Meanwhile, special buses were arranged to ferry the beneficiaries from the constituencies to Pydivada Agraharam in Sabbavaram mandal that witnessed a huge gathering. A majority of them were women.