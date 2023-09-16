Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Collector A Mallikarjuna advocate planet-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi fete

Visakhapatnam : In a step to encourage people to bring home eco-friendly idols for Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari underlined the need to contribute to the environment during celebrations.

At a stall set up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation at the MVP Rythu Bazaar here on Friday, the Mayor distributed clay Ganesh idols to the farmers and customers at the venue.

She was accompanied by MP MVV Satyanarayana, Deputy Mayor K Sathish, among others. Sharing the environmental impact of incorporating PoP idols, the Mayor called for a concerted effort to shun such idols and opt for planet-friendly ones instead.

About 2,000 clay idols were distributed in the markets on the occasion. Welcoming the initiative taken by several voluntary organisations towards the endeavour, the Mayor exhorted people to go for eco-friendly celebrations.

Later, the MP briefed how harmful paints used in PoP idols eventually get into the food chain through water bodies. Advocating worship of earth-friendly idols, District Collector A Mallikarjuna distributed clay Ganesh idols at a stall arranged at the Collectorate. He was accompanied by Joint Collector KS Viswanathan in the distribution programme.

Recommending the use of clay idols, the Collector mentioned that people should be aware of the intricacies involved in immersing chemical-based painted idols in the sea.

The Collector and Joint Collector gave away the idols to the department officials, staff and general public. About 1,000 clay idols were distributed on the occasion with the support of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board. Earlier, clay idols were given away to the GVMC personnel by the corporation officials.

Contributing to the initiative, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) is distributing 6,000 clay idols at various locations on Saturday. The board exhorted people to ensure protecting water bodies from immersing chemical-based idols. It also highlighted how synthetic paints affect the flora and fauna of the marine ecosystem.