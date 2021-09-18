Visakhapatnam: Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari urges people to keep surroundings clean

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said that basic infrastructure will be developed in the wards based on the requirements of the people.

Inaugurating a community hall at the 64th ward here on Friday, the Mayor said the building was built at Aruna Chinna Apparao Colony at a cost of Rs 25 lakh and with the support extended by former MP T Subbarami Reddy. Further, the Mayor said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was according priority to develop slum areas and measures will be taken to implement the same to uplift the weaker sections.

The Mayor underlined the need to follow dry day weekly twice and ensure the environment is kept clean. Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy, zonal commissioner Sridhar, among others took part in the inaugural of the community hall.