Visakhapatnam: Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari urges women to download Disha app on mobile phones

GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari along with DCP-I Gowthami Sali and ACP of Disha police station Prem Kajal at Disha app awareness programme held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
G Hari Venkata Kumari says CM Jagan introduced Disha Act for the protection of women

Visakhapatnam: Every woman should download Disha App on their mobile phones, GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said.

Participating as a chief guest at an awareness programme organised by the police here on Saturday, the Mayor said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced Disha Act and app to protect women from the atrocities they face.

Further, she stated that the Disha police station has complete details of the app and that women should be aware of the application to guard themselves in times of distress.

A number of students who took part in the programme downloaded the Disha app. The awareness drive was attended by DCP-I Gowthami Sali, ACP of Disha police station Prem Kajal, among others.

