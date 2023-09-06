Visakhapatnam: Mayor imparts lessons to students

Visakhapatnam: For a while, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari switched to her previous profession on Tuesday.

Imparting lessons to the students of mandal parishad primary school at Arilova, the Mayor engaged the students teaching mathematics.

There was excitement in the air as students came forward enthusiastically to respond to the queries raised by the Mayor, who was earlier into the teaching profession.

Addressing the youth, the Mayor exhorted the students to become responsible citizens by inculcating the right attitude and empowering themselves with education.

Briefing about ‘Teachers’ Day’, Hari Venkata Kumari laid emphasis on drawing inspiration from the nation’s great leaders. She briefed about the remarkable contributions made by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s second President and first Vice President whose birth anniversary is commemorated as ‘Teachers’ Day’ on September 5 annually.

Meanwhile, as part of the state-level Teachers’ Day celebrations organised at Andhra University Convocation Hall, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana presented Best Teacher awards. Six Professors, including N Kishore Babu, P Shyamala, C V Naidu, K Sithamanikyam, K Ramasudha and D Lalitha Bhaskari, from Andhra University received state awards on the occasion.

In several educational institutions across the city, students expressed their gratitude to teachers by presenting cultural programmes and organising a host of events.