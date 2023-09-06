  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Mayor imparts lessons to students

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari imparting lessons to students at mandal parishad primary school, Arilova, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
x

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari imparting lessons to students at mandal parishad primary school, Arilova, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

  • Exhorts them to become responsible citizens by inculcating the right attitude and empowering themselves with education
  • Education minister Botcha presents Best Teacher awards as part of Teachers’ Day celebrations held at Andhra University

Visakhapatnam: For a while, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari switched to her previous profession on Tuesday.

Imparting lessons to the students of mandal parishad primary school at Arilova, the Mayor engaged the students teaching mathematics.

There was excitement in the air as students came forward enthusiastically to respond to the queries raised by the Mayor, who was earlier into the teaching profession.

Addressing the youth, the Mayor exhorted the students to become responsible citizens by inculcating the right attitude and empowering themselves with education.

Briefing about ‘Teachers’ Day’, Hari Venkata Kumari laid emphasis on drawing inspiration from the nation’s great leaders. She briefed about the remarkable contributions made by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s second President and first Vice President whose birth anniversary is commemorated as ‘Teachers’ Day’ on September 5 annually.

Meanwhile, as part of the state-level Teachers’ Day celebrations organised at Andhra University Convocation Hall, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana presented Best Teacher awards. Six Professors, including N Kishore Babu, P Shyamala, C V Naidu, K Sithamanikyam, K Ramasudha and D Lalitha Bhaskari, from Andhra University received state awards on the occasion.

In several educational institutions across the city, students expressed their gratitude to teachers by presenting cultural programmes and organising a host of events.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X