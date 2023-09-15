  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Mayor pitches for planet-friendly Ganesh idols

Visakhapatnam: Mayor pitches for planet-friendly Ganesh idols
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: In a step to encourage people to bring home eco-friendly idols for Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari underlined...

Visakhapatnam: In a step to encourage people to bring home eco-friendly idols for Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari underlined the need to contribute to the environment during celebrations.

Giving away clay Ganesh idols at a stall set up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation at MVP Rythu Bazaar on Friday, the Mayor distributed clay Ganesh idols to farmers and customers at the venue.

She was accompanied by MP MVV Satyanarayana, Deputy Mayor K Sathish, among others.

Sharing the environmental impact of worshipping PoP idols, the Mayor called for a concerted effort to shun such idols and opt for planet-friendly ones instead.

About 2,000 clay idols were distributed in the markets on the occasion. Welcoming the initiative taken by several voluntary organisations towards the endeavour, the Mayor exhorted people to go for eco-friendly celebrations.

Later, the MP briefed how harmful paints used in making PoP idols eventually get into the food chain through water bodies.

X