Visakhapatnam: Medha Patkar to attend All India Adivasi Conference on May 21

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to protect tribal rights and forest lands, All India Adivasi Conference is being organised involving public, women and tribal organisations on May 21 in Visakhapatnam, said chairman of the invitation committee and chairman of the Writers' Academy VV Ramana Murthy.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said people's associations in the country have decided to organise the all-India conference to bring out the problems experienced by the tribals.

Social activist Medha Patkar is scheduled to take part in the conference and other tribal leaders across the country are also expected to attend, he added.

Further, Ramana Murthy said the conference is being or ganised to save the life of the tribals. He said about 550 delegates would attend the conference.

Tribal association leader S Ramohana Rao said All India Tribal Forum would fight to protect tribal rights and empower them with education and medical facilities and necessary infrastructure. He opined that the conference would create awareness among tribals and help them fight for their rights.

APTF representative Venu Master, Anti-Bauxite Mining Committee convenor Parvathi, co-convener Devudamma, IFTU state vice president M Venkateswarlu, Andhra University retired professor Surappadu participated in the meeting.