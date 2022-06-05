Visakhapatnam: Medical facilities to be made available to poor

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu directed the authorities concerned to take steps to make medical facilities available to the poor.

Holding an all-party meeting at Zilla Parishad conference hall here on Saturday, the Deputy CM said the government was keen on developing the hospitals in urban and rural areas.

Mutyala Naidu expressed anger over the members' attitude at the meeting and advised them to maintain decorum at the hall. He said some members were raising even minor issues in the ZP meeting. He clarified that members should come to the ZP hall only after having elaborate discussion at zonal level meetings.

Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said agricultural assistants should give required advice to the farmers and efforts should be made to ensure high crop yields.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson J Subhadra said an action plan would be prepared to overcome water problems in rural areas.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna said a new post-mortem unit would be set up at King George Hospital soon and staff would be deployed to conduct post-mortem even at night. A new MRI unit will also be available at the hospital. He mentioned that steps are taken to keep the surroundings clean at KGH.

During the meeting, advice and suggestions on various topics were received from ZPTC and MPTC members. Officials brought issues such as appointment of doctors, establishment of PHCs, drinking water problems etc., especially in the Agency areas.

Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector Sumit Kumar, MPs BV Satyavathi, G Madhavi, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, MLAs M Srinivas Rao, G Baburao, K Dharmasri and A Adeep Raj, MPTCs, ZPTCs district Officers of various departments were present.

Earlier, Minister Amarnath flagged off two new ambulances at the ZP premises.