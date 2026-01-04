Pawan offers prayers at Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple

Kondagattu (Telangana): Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday offered prayers at the presiding deity Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple. He presented new clothes to the deity and fulfilled his vows, performing circumambulations around the temple and participating in special prayers with deep devotion.

During his visit in 2024, following his resounding victory in the general elections, Pawan Kalyan had promised to extend support for the development of the Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy Temple. Honouring his commitment, he visited the temple to lay the foundation stone for major development works, including the construction of a Deeksha Viramana Mandapam and a 96-room choultry, with an estimated cost of Rs 35.19 crore, to be undertaken with the support of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Pawan Kalyan arrived at the temple along with TTD chairman B R Naidu, Telangana state minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, and local MLA Medipally Satyam.

He was accorded a grand traditional welcome with Poornakumbham by the temple priests under the supervision of Telangana Endowments Department Principal Secretary Sailaja Ramaiyer. Chief Sthanacharya Kapindra Swamy formally escorted him into the temple as per tradition.

Special pujas were performed to Anjaneya Swamy, followed by archana to Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Sri Lakshmi Ammavaru located beside the main deity. Temple priests later offered Vedic blessings and presented theerthaprasadam to the Deputy Chief Minister. Endowments department commissioner Harish and executive officer T Srikantha Rao presented a portrait of the deity as a token of reverence.

TTD board member B Anandasai, Telangana endowments department advisor Govind Hare, Jana Sena Party general secretary Ram Talluri, R K Sagar and several others were also present during the Darshan.