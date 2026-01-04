Confidence without clarity is a disaster

In today’s fast-paced world, confidence is often mistaken for wisdom and decisiveness. However, moving forward without clarity can lead to confusion, poor choices, and unintended consequences. This reflection explores why true progress in life comes not from blind confidence, but from seeing clearly and acting consciously

I want to know the difference between confidence and clarity.

Let us say my physical vision is not good – I cannot see clearly – and I need to walk through a group of people. But I am very confident. What will happen if I walk through? A lot of people are walking through their life like this because they are confident. They cannot see a damn thing, but it does not matter; they are confident. This is disastrous for you and for everyone around you. If my vision is clear, I would walk through the whole group without touching anyone. If my vision is not clear, at least if I have the humility to see that I have no clarity, I would seek help and walk slowly. I may not walk as quickly as a man who has clear vision, but I would at least go gently.

People think confidence is a kind of substitute for clarity – it is not. Let’s say whenever you want to make big decisions in your life, either professional or family-related, all you do is get yourself a coin and flip it, “Heads we will do this, tails we will do that.” It will work fifty percent of the time! If you are right only fifty percent of the time, there are only two professions you can pursue – you can either be a weatherman or an astrologer. If you are in any other job, you would most likely be fired.

If we want life to happen the way we want it, the first and foremost requirement is to be clear about what it is that we really want. Even simple practices can go a long way in creating this. Every day when you wake up in the morning, sit up on your bed cross-legged, sit with your hands open, eyes closed and just look at everything you are not. Appreciate all that you have gathered – your home, your family, your relationships, your qualifications, your body, your clothes – everything. Be thankful for that. At the same time, identify everything that is not you as “This is what I have gathered,” and mentally keep it aside. What you gather can be yours, but it can never be you. Spend ten minutes in the morning and ten minutes in the night every day. This will bring clarity. If one is properly initiated by a Guru, this particular process can take on a new dimension. But till such an opportunity comes in your life, you can do this by yourself. It will definitely have a big impact upon your clarity.

(Sadhguru is a Yogi, mystic, and Padma Vibhushan awardee, also known for his New York Times bestselling books. He founded Conscious Planet–Save Soil, the world’s largest people’s movement, impacting over 4 billion people)