Visakhapatnam: Medication, healthy diet, divine intervention go hand in hand to fight Covid says Covid survivor Ashwani Kumar Sharma

Visakhapatnam: Medication, healthy diet, adequate rest and divine intervention worked well for me, says Ashwani Kumar Sharma, an entrepreneur.

"Divine intervention worked well for me especially to overcome stress and anxiety," he added. The 43-year-old entrepreneur, who runs Sharma Sports at Dabagardens, says that placing trust in God, chanting Hanuman Chalisa, Mrityunjaya mantra and listening to devotional songs made him face the toughest phase of his life with confidence and courage.

"When I saw patients next to me succumbing to the virus, I thought my turn would soon follow. It was too depressing to see people suffer," elaborates Sharma.

Initially, Sharma's wife and his 17-year-old son got infected with the virus. "Though my daughter developed mild symptoms, she tested negative for the virus. But as a precautionary measure, we made her isolated for two weeks," reasons the entrepreneur.

Even after eight-day-long home isolation, Sharma's temperature shot up to 102 degrees Fahrenheit. "I consulted three doctors and based on their suggestions, got admitted to a hospital as I developed complications and my oxygen saturation level declined," he says.

After getting treated at GJ Hospitals, Arilova, for coronavirus, Sharma says he is glad to return home much healthier. "There were times when doctors informed my wife to shift me to another hospital as I was not showing any sign of improvement. Thankfully, the situation changed after a few days," recalls the Covid warrior.

Being a vegetarian did not stop him from including two boiled eggs in his breakfast. "My daily menu includes fruits, vegetable salads, sprouts, dry fruits, ragi malt, protein-shake, buttermilk and cooked chana, among others. The infection saps your energy away. It's only through our food and exercise, we could give a tough fight to overcome post-Covid weakness," explains Sharma.

Though his weakness is yet to recede, Sharma says that he is very grateful to the doctors who came to his aid, his family and friends who gave him unconditional support when he needed it the most.