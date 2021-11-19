Visakhapatnam: Medicover creates awareness on premature babies

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on the global theme 'Zero Separation Act Now! Keep Parents and Babies Born Too Soon Together', Medicover Hospitals observed World Prematurity Day.

According to the recent statistics, it is observed that about 15 million preterm babies were born worldwide every year, which is accounting to about 10 per cent of newborns.

Keeping this in view, the hospital initiated an awareness programme on Wednesday by bringing 50 preterm babies, born in the hospital, on to a platform.

The programme also saw the general public taking part and understanding the concerns surrounding preterm births, related health issues, etc.

Consultant neonatologist Dr Sai Sunil Kishore expressed his concern over the alarming statistics of preterm, low birth weight and some of the death cases of premature babies. Any baby born in 22-28 weeks of pregnancy is considered critical, he said.

Gynaecologists Vidya Rama, Dr Geetha Vandana, Dr Radhika, Dr Sowdhamini, Neonatologists Dr Vijay Krishna, Dr Rahul, among others attended.