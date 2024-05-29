Visakhapatnam: MGCHRI donates battery-op car to KGH, endoscopes to ENT Hospital

Visakhapatnam: Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI) contributed an eight-seater battery-operated transport car to King George Hospital.

The initiative aimed at facilitating movement of the elderly and other patients within the hospital campus. The eco-friendly vehicle was given to the KGH along with a full-time driver by the cancer hospital.

This apart, two endoscopes were given away to the Government ENT Hospital to facilitate rapid diagnosis and ease the teaching process to the postgraduates.

With an investment of Rs 10 lakh, the MGCHRI extended its support to the KGH as part of its CSR initiative.

After handing over the vehicle endoscopes to Superintendent of KGH P Ashok Kumar and HoD of Government ENT Hospital Harikrishna, Managing director of the MGCHRI and chief surgical oncologist Murali Krishna Voonna mentioned that the institution remains dedicated to serving the community.