Visakhapatnam: Minister Jyotiraditya approves 13 task forces for green steel

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia approved 13 task forces for defining the roadmap for green steel. A number of task forces with the involvement of experts and the industry stakeholders have been identified to deliberate on various aspects of green steel production and chalk out an action plan.

The task force for definition of green steel will work on developing the taxonomy of green steel, including terminology, definition, benchmarks, scoping, certification, MRV mechanism, etc.,

The task force for monitoring of carbon emission of steel plants will focus on formulating standards for carbon dioxide emission monitoring and development of methodology and institutional mechanism.

The demand side-pull task force will make a policy framework for creating demand for green steel across key end-use sectors, the supply side task force will focus on improving energy efficiency, renewable energy transition, material efficiency, green hydrogen, carbon capture uses and storage, and process transition, etc.

Similarly, a facilitator's task force like RD&D will be preparing a research roadmap for the green transition of the steel sector in India, while the finance task force will explore innovative financing mechanisms to fulfill the capital requirement for green transition.

International focus group will identify and collate measures being taken across the world for green steel production and explore possible collaboration.

A framework for re-skilling and up-skilling of manpower towards green steel production will be provided by the skill development task force.

RINL has been a pioneer in installing state of the art cleaner technologies to reduce GHG emissions and energy consumption. According to the RINL officials, power generation from waste heat is around 62 percent of the total captive power generation.