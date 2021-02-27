Visakhapatnam: MIS-2021 to attract domestic, international investors

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the ensuing Maritime India Summit (MIS)–2021 scheduled from March 2 to 4, Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) organised a curtain raiser and signed a slew of MoUs on Friday with various stakeholders.

In this connection, MoUs were signed with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India, Department of Fisheries of Andhra Pradesh and Integral Logistics worth Rs.30,443.91 crore.

Apart from the MoUs signed by the VPT, AP Maritime Board is inking pacts with various business units to the tune of Rs 28,388 crore in coordination with the VPT.

Chairman of the VPT K Rama Mohana Rao said the main aim of the MIS 2021 is to position Indian maritime sector on a par with international standards by attracting domestic and international investments.

Further, the VPT Chairman informed that major ports, DG Shipping, Shipping Corporation of India, Shipyards, Dredging Corporation of India, Maritime Boards and other maritime agencies will sign MoUs for investments in the maritime sector including development of port-led industries and that the VPT is signing about 45 MoUs with investors at an estimated cost of Rs 45,000 crore.

He mentioned that stakeholders in the maritime sector such as policy planners, government agencies, domestic and international investors, among others will take part in the summit that will focus on development of port infrastructure, ship building, recycling & repair, Hinterland connectivity, multi-modal logistics, coastal shipping, inland water transport, bulk cargo transportation, among other themes.

The Chairman has appealed to the stakeholders and students to get registered for the virtual MIS-2021 and gain expertise in the maritime sector which would be of immense use in future.