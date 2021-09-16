Visakhapatnam: Mitigating electric issues now made hassle-free

Visakhapatnam: There is no need to run around offices to fix fuse boxes without protection, low-lying wires dangling precariously and slanting electric poles that pose a risk.

In an effort to prevent electrical accidents in any specified standards, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution (APEPDCL), Visakhapatnam circle, is focussing on addressing complaints in a hassle-free and time-bound manner.

To make this a reality, the APEPDCL took the route of social media platform to connect with the complainants and resolve the problems raised at the earliest. Consumers who come across shock-prone and risky points can now WhatsApp the issue to the number 7382299975 provided by the company and share the grievance.

Wherever the risk is identified, people can take a picture of the same and forward the same to the contact number along with the issue in brief. The complaints mainly focus on fuse boxes without any protection cover, low-lying wires that cause danger and slanting electric poles in neighbourhoods along with shock-emanating zones.

Once the APEPDCL receives the message, it will be forwarded to the concerned area staff to mitigate the issue. A team of staff will visit the site to assess the problem and devise means to sort out the same.

Despite the presence of toll-free numbers to lodge a complaint, lack of awareness and absence of accessibility due to busy lines, the APEPDCL has taken the social media route to reach out to the complainants. "The idea is to resolve the issue with immediate effect.

For instance, if people come across an electric pole or a transformer with fire emanating from it, they can immediately capture a picture, forward it or send a message to the WhatsApp number.

By doing so, the team will reach the spot to address the issue at the earliest. This way, we can largely bring down electric accidents," opines Muvvala Lakshmana Rao, executive engineer (Technical), APEPDCL.

From an elaborate process where the officials take considerable time to address the problem to repeated reminders, the issue can now be brought to the notice of the authorities concerned through a message or a photograph and get it resolved in a time-bound manner.