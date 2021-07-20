Visakhapatnam: MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar stands with vendors in a protest against GVMC's move

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam South constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar demanded that the shops to be removed at the wards after providing an alternative to the small vendors who have been employed for about 25 years.

Referring to the removal of pan shops and other vendors adjacent to a government school at Lakshmi Talkies Junction at the 39th ward on Tuesday by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials, he said an alternate arrangement should be made before taking up the exercise. The process of removing the shops commenced based on the government regulation that gutka and cigarettes should not be sold in the school surroundings.

However, when the victims approached the MLA, he reached the spot and expressed anger over the GVMC authorities on eviction of the shops.He argued how the vendors could survive if the authorities vacated them from the existing platform.The MLA also approached GVMC mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and expressed grievance.

Later, he sat on the road along with the small vendors and raised slogans against the GVMC authorities. Police later intervened and brought the situation under control. The MLA demanded an alternative for the victims with immediate effect.