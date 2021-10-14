Visakhapatnam: MP Vijayasai Reddy lays stone for theme park

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government intends to provide welfare scheme benefits to lower income groups in the State and improve their living standards.

Along with Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, the MP laid foundation stone for the theme park to be developed at MSR Nagar in Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai Reddy said the theme parks were being developed to provide knowledge as well as entertainment to the public. In view of the growing population, he said, infrastructure needs to be improved and efforts will be made towards this direction.

GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, among others participated in the programme.