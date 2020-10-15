Visakhapatnam: MPDO visits Bandulu Panuko, interacts with locals

Visakhapatnam: Authorities have finally responded to solve the problems of the inhabitants at Bandulu Panuko village.



Responding to The Hans India story 'A hamlet cries for identity', a team of officials, including Mandal Parishad Development Officer of G Madugula mandal K Venkanna, district secretariat member of CPM K Govinda Rao, panchayat secretary and other staff visited Bandulu Panuko on Wednesday.

The Hans India recently brought the woes of those residing in the hamlet in G Madugula mandal for over 45 years to the fore.

Earlier, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy expressed shock over the condition of the villagers.

It is learnt that District Collector V Vinay Chand will soon visit the village.