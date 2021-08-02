Visakhapatnam: MPs of all parties should exert pressure

Visakhapatnam: All India Trade Union Congress state president R Ravindranath urged the MPs across the state to exert pressure on the Centre to stop privatisation of the steel plant and work together beyond political affiliations.

From Dondaparthy to the GVMC Gandhi statue, a massive demonstration was organised here on Sunday under the aegis of the joint action committee against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Speaking at a public meeting, Ravindranath warned that the public will teach a lesson if the Centre hands over VSP to the private sector.

He said the BJP was not paying any heed to people's pleas and the attitude will not be tolerated anymore.

Further, Ravindranath pointed out that the VSP was being sold citing the reasons of the loss it incurs. "But how come public sector companies like LIC and Railways are also getting privatised even if they are making profits," he asked. JAC chairman M Jaggunaidu said the Modi government will also be wiped out soon like previous governments. He said state-wide programmes will be organised on Monday and Tuesday in support of the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Centre of Indian Trade Union city president RKSV Kumar, International Federation of Trade Union leader Y Kondanna, AITUC secretary K Shankara Rao and Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee members participated in the programme.