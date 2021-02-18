Visakhapatnam: Nagalakshmi Selvarajan is new Municipal Commissioner

Visakhapatnam: In a sudden development, Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, who has been serving as the chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APEPDCL), is directed to take charge as GVMC Commissioner in Visakhapatnam. Withdrawing from the APEPDCL, Nagalakshmi, a 2012-batch IAS officer, will now serve as GVMC commissioner.

Ahead of the municipal elections scheduled on March 10, G Srijana was asked to report to the General Administration Department in Amaravati until further posting. Her transfer orders came to light on Tuesday night, followed by the State Election Commission's orders. Her transfer order came into effect after she applied for a long leave.

It may be recalled that Srijana took charge as Municipal Commissioner in 2019. In times of the pandemic, she resumed the duty within 22 days after giving birth to her son instead of availing a six-month long maternity leave. Her decision to return to work during challenging times garnered applause from various quarters.

However, based on the State Election Commission's request, Srijana is asked to report to the General Administration Department. According to sources, she was transferred for 'overseeing' the reclamation of a few government lands encroached by the politicians.