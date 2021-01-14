Visakhapatnam: Narrow lane now turns into a double-road

Visakhapatnam: Passing through this stretch requires a certain level of dexterity as one has to literally slip sideways and into the bushes to make way for the heavy vehicles approaching in the opposite direction.

However, it may not be as challenging as it was earlier as the narrow stretch that starts from the national highway and passes through the beach road via Visakha Valley school will be made convenient for the public.

Given the continuous vehicle movement, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) that sought permission from the Forest Department has come up with the 60 feet master plan road-widening project at an estimated cost of Rs 8.8 crore. Soon, the 20-ft road will now be extended to 60-ft.

As a part of it, the 1.6-km-long connecting road from Visakha Valley to the beach is not only going to offer comfort to the commuters to pass through but also will provide a visual treat with plants dotting the stretch.

With 90 per cent of the works coming to a close, officials concerned say that work pertaining to a stretch of 212 metres has been put on hold due to technical issues. District Collector V Vinay Chand directed the officials concerned to sort them out so as to wrap up the project at the earliest.

However, the rest of the project is inching towards completion. Owing to the ongoing works, the double road remained closed for the past few months. VMRDA Commissioner P Koteswara Rao says that signboards and caution boards will dot the road. "This apart, streetlights are in the testing phase. The rest of the pending works, including planting of saplings, will be completed in two weeks," he adds.