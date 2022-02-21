Visakhapatnam: Navy to host PFR-2022 today

Visakhapatnam: The port city is all set for the navy's 12th Presidential Fleet Review-2022 on Monday. With the final rehearsals of the PFR being reviewed by Flag Officer, Command in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta on Sunday, the decks have been cleared for the major event that would witness a plethora of exercises on Monday.

Ships from all Naval Commands and Andaman and Nicobar Command have been anchored in four columns. The Presidential yacht will sail past 44 ships anchored in four lanes, and will be accorded the ceremonial salute, one after the other. The participating platforms in the review includes newly inducted combat platforms, the latest stealth destroyer INS Visakhapatnam and INS Vela, a Kalvari class submarine commissioned into the Indian Navy recently. IN Ships Chennai, Delhi, Teg and three Shivalik class frigates and three Kamorta class ASW Corvettes will also form a part of the review.

Ships from the Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India and Ministry of Earth Sciences are also taking part. A Composite fly past by Chetaks, ALH, Sea Kings, KAMOVs, Dorniers, IL-38SD, P8I, Hawks and MiG 29K will also form a part of the PFR. About 47 out of the 60 ships and submarines participating have been constructed in Indian shipyards, thus showcasing indigenous capabilities and progress towards 'Atmanirbharta'.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar, who arrived in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, reviewed the overall preparations for the President's Fleet Review on Sunday