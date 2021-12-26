  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Navy trains marine police on coastal security

Navy trains marine police on coastal security
x

Visakhapatnam: Navy trains marine police on coastal security 

Highlights

As a part of the coastal security initiatives at Eastern Naval Command, a maiden coastal security training capsule concluded under the aegis of Naval Officer in Charge (Andhra Pradesh) at Sagar Prahari Bal (Vizag) premises.

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the coastal security initiatives at Eastern Naval Command, a maiden coastal security training capsule concluded under the aegis of Naval Officer in Charge (Andhra Pradesh) at Sagar Prahari Bal (Vizag) premises. About 15 marine police from eight coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh attended the training.

The training capsule included classroom instructions on seamanship, navigation, communication, damage control and firefighting. Practical training was also undertaken on onboard a fast interceptor craft and included harbour familiarisation, coastal navigation and patrol, method for reporting of contacts and challenging procedures.

The training capsule came to an end with the distribution of participation certificates and interaction by Cmde MG Raju, Naval Officer-in-charge (Andhra Pradesh).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X