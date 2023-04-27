Visakhapatnam: NCCM-2023 at NSTL from April 27

Visakhapatnam: Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) under the aegis of Condition Monitoring Society of India (CMSI) is organising a two-day National Conference on Condition Monitoring with a theme 'condition monitoring and Industry 4.0' at NSTL on April 27 and 28.

The conference aims to highlight the impact of the latest industrial revolution on maintenance of assets.

CMSI is a non-profit professional body of practicing engineers, scientists and personnel involved in the field of industrial maintenance. Established on August 25, 2003 at NSTL, a premiere DRDO laboratory in Visakhapatnam, the society has grown over the past two decades with Dr V Bhujanga Rao as its founder president. It has nearly 400 life members and 30 industries and organisations have become institutional members of CMSI so far.

Industry 4.0 has changed the way of both operations and maintenance. Cyber physical systems which are intelligently connected devices with autonomous control, monitoring and diagnostics have transformed both the outlook and outreach of various applications.

Industrial internet of things, data analytics, augmented and virtual reality, cloud computing, AI&ML, digital twins, smart sensors, intelligent algorithms such as SVM are some of the tools which have effectively made predictive maintenance an integral part of Industry 4.0.

NSTL pioneered research in condition monitoring in the country for almost four decades now and with this rich experience, ensured that the Indian Navy adopted the technology in their warships. The national conference on condition monitoring will deliberate on implementation of Industry 4.0 concepts for the benefit of asset management.

In order to cater to the needs of both military and civilian applications, the conference is being organised to bring researchers, Indian industries and academicians on to a common platform to establish eco-system in view of the ever increasing global demand and understand the intricacies related to the emerging methods. The seminar is organised in six technical sessions in which 30 technical papers will be presented. SV Kamat, Chairman, DRDO will be the chief guest; Er MZ Siddique, Director General (Naval Systems & Materials) will be distinguished guest and Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard (V) will be the guest of honour for the inauguration of the national conference.