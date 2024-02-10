Visakhapatnam: Need to address migration of graduates stressed

Visakhapatnam: Despite 5 lakh graduates passing out every year in Andhra Pradesh, why do over 80 percent migrate to other states in search of jobs, questioned CEO of Pulsus Group Gedela Srinubabu.

Addressing youths at the ‘Yuva Sakthi Sadassu’ featured by the group here on Friday at Gurajada Kalakshetram, the CEO expressed concern over 50 lakh graduates who left AP for jobs in the past 12 years.

Calling for the need to foster sustainable employment opportunities and encouraging the younger generation to stay close to their roots, Dr. Srinubabu underlined the need to reverse the trend of migrating and attract more industries to the region to generate employment to locals. “Our youth are the architects of change. They need to be empowered and offered opportunities,” he opined, stressing on the measures to be taken to fill the gap between academia and industry. Through hands-on experience and technological integration, the youth can revolutionise industries and pave the way for sustainable growth, he stated. “Visakhapatnam holds immense potential to emerge as an economic powerhouse. Our youth are the driving force behind this transformation and it’s important to leverage their talent to steer the state towards economic growth,” mentioned the CEO.

With a focus on digital marketing and artificial intelligence, participants were given an overview of the digital revolution. “In an ever-evolving world, adaptability is the key to success. By embracing emerging technologies, our youth can spearhead innovation and drive economic progress,” he asserts.