Visakhapatnam: New course to empower armed forces personnel
Food Craft Institute launches diploma in assistant catering manager programme aimed at equipping armed forces personnel with important culinary skills
Visakhapatnam: In a step towards empowering armed forces personnel and equipping them with essential culinary skills, industry insights and management expertise to thrive in the dynamic hospitality sector, the Food Craft Institute launched its diploma in assistant catering manager programme.
Through a combination of theoretical knowledge and hands-on training, students will be prepared to meet the emerging demands of the ever-evolving culinary landscape and contribute to the industry.
Highlighting the importance of facilitating employment opportunities and entrepreneurial endeavours post-retirement of the defence forces, principal of the institute Dr K Venkataramana emphasised the significance of acquiring knowledge and transformative power of education in shaping the future of the participants.
Sponsored by the directorate general resettlement - pre-release courses, Indian Armed Forces, the programme inaugurated on Monday is designed to provide transitioning personnel from the armed forces with specialised training in the culinary arts and hospitality management.
The inaugural of the course saw participation of faculty members N Parthasarathy, B Kumudini and staff Prasad, Vykuntamu Divya and Mahalakshmi were present.