Visakhapatnam: New office-bearers for Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj

Visakhapatnam: New office-bearers were elected for Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a premier socio-cultural organisation for Odias in the city, for the year 2024-25 here on Sunday.
JP Nayak was elected as president, KK Padhi and SB Bhuyan as vice-presidents, Bimal Kumar Mahanta as general secretary, Maheswar Behera as treasurer, Raghuram Panda as joint secretary and Seema Mohanty as cultural member, among others.
The new committee of office-bearers said they would take up developmental works of the Samaj, contribute to social welfare and work towards keeping the rich culture and heritage of Odisha alive.
