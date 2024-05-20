  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: New office-bearers for Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj

New office-bearers elected for Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
New office-bearers elected for Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Visakhapatnam: New office-bearers were elected for Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a premier socio-cultural organisation for Odias in the city, for the year...

Visakhapatnam: New office-bearers were elected for Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a premier socio-cultural organisation for Odias in the city, for the year 2024-25 here on Sunday.

JP Nayak was elected as president, KK Padhi and SB Bhuyan as vice-presidents, Bimal Kumar Mahanta as general secretary, Maheswar Behera as treasurer, Raghuram Panda as joint secretary and Seema Mohanty as cultural member, among others.

The new committee of office-bearers said they would take up developmental works of the Samaj, contribute to social welfare and work towards keeping the rich culture and heritage of Odisha alive.

