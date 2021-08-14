  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: NGO campaigns for child rights

Revidi High School students with the stationery sets distributed by SOS Children’s Village in Visakhapatnam on Friday
Visakhapatnam: In connection with its family strengthening programme, SOS Children's Village in Visakhapatnam organised an awareness drive on 'child rights and protection to community children' for students of Revidi High School at Revidi of Padmanabham mandal.

Headmaster and chairperson of school complex of High schools in Padmnabham N Rami Reddy, who was the chief guest, addressed the children on child rights and protection policies implemented by the government.

He encouraged the children to plan their studies well, put their knowledge in a proper way and work hard to succeed in life. Headmaster and mandal leader of United Teacher Federation (UTF) U Ramu, vocational teacher Venkata Rao also spoke. Later, notebooks, stationery and school bags were distributed to 235 children. In this programme, project in-charge K Durgaraju, project coordinator V Satyanarayan and animators participated.

