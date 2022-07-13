Visakhapatnam: NGOs chip in to make Giri Pradakshina plastic-free

Visakhapatnam: A number of organisations and voluntary associations stepped forward to extend support to the trekkers who took part in the 32-km long Giri Pradakshina held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.



Serving a large number of devotees on the occasion, representatives of various wings of Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisations massaged the feet of the devotees with oil who were exhausted while embarking the trek. In addition, an army of volunteers of the organisation served glasses of water, buttermilk and plates of upma and pulihora to the people participating in the circumambulation passing through MVP double road, Akkayyapalem Highway, among other areas.

Joining the service, Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) women's wing had set up a water kiosk for the pilgrims near Golf Club. Manned by the members of the wing, including its president Jeeja Valsraj, vice-president Sandhya Godey, treasurer Kavita Khara served 600 litres of chilled water to over 7,600 pilgrims in steel glasses. This has largely brought down the use of single use plastic. Meanwhile, District Collector A Mallikarjuna and City Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth interacted with the devotees along the trek and took stock of the arrangements facilitated for Giri Pradakshina in various areas. Several devotees gave positive feedback about the arrangements made for the annual festival. They expressed gratitude to the officials for equipping the trekking route with all the required infrastructure, including bio-toilets.

Setting up makeshift counters, representatives of Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Associations served water to the devotees in steel glasses and extended their support in making the festival a plastic-free celebration.