Visakhapatnam: No mask, pay a penalty on railway premises

Visakhapatnam: Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases, Indian Railways made masks mandatory in railway premises. Those violating it have to be prepared to pay a penalty. Indian Railways is taking various measures to contain the spread of the resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the specific guidelines is to wear masks in order to contain the spread of the pandemic. Apart from awareness campaigns, display of posters and banners and frequent announcements were made to follow health protocol.

In addition, steps are in place to prevent people from spitting or following such unhygienic practice in railway premises. A fine up to Rs 500 will be charged from those violating the norm or impacting the cleanliness on the railway premises.

Mewnahile in view of the safety related modernisation and bridge rebuilding works in Lakhna-Harishankar road and Turekala-Babaganj sections of the East Coast Railway, Visakhapatnam-Raipur special (08528) leaving Visakhapatnam on April 18 and Raipur-Visakhapatnam special (08527) leaving Raipur the same day have been cancelled.

Public are requested to take note of the development and plan their itinerary accordingly.