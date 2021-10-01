Visakhapatnam: No place to accommodate 'Bapuji'

Visakhapatnam: A sincere attempt made by a group of youngsters to highlight the significance of the Father of the Nation among future generations faces obstacles in each step they consider. A team of social workers in Gajuwaka decided to install a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Kanithi Road, Vantillu junction, by pooling their own funds in 2018, January 30, marking the death anniversary of Bapuji. Since it was the statue of the Father of the Nation, the team were under the impression that the installation would not attract any objection.

But much to their chagrin, the statue was removed by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) as soon as it was erected at Kanithi Road in Gajuwaka. What turned out to be even more disturbing was how the statue headed straight to the garbage truck after removal to get transported to the zonal office.

The youngsters approached zonal commissioner, MLA, Municipal Commissioner and District Collector to seek permission for the statue's installation but in vain. They mention that 80 per cent of the statues of the political leaders that dot the city were installed without seeking permission.

"In Gajuwaka alone, several statues were installed, especially after our proposal was turned down. We are not able to understand why our proposal alone was rejected," wonders Jagarapu Srinu, a social worker and team leader of the group.

He told The Hans India that their repeated pleas to handover the statue back to them to keep it safe fell on deaf ears.

At a time when there is no objection to installing the statues of political leaders that dot every other neighbourhood in the city, denying permission to the installation of Gandhi statue continues to worry the group.

Ahead of Gandhi Jayanthi, the youngsters say that there is no other option left for them than to go on fast unto death until their voices are heard.