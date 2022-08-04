Visakhapatnam: NRDC signs MoU with USPTO

Visakhapatnam: National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) signed an extension Memorandum of Understanding with United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) at New Delhi . The MOU was exchanged between Commodore Amit Rastogi (Retd), CMD, NRDC and John Cabeca, United States Intellectual Property Counsellor for South Asia.

The objective of bilateral cooperation agreement between NRDC and USPTO under this MoU is intended to carry out joint programmes in organising training and capacity building programmes in the field of IPRs, technology transfer, commercialisation; exchange of information in the area of acquisition of IP rights, technology transfer policy and practice; organizing conferences, symposia, seminars, IP workshops , IP public awareness campaigns for promoting the innovation/economic growth of our nation.

NRDC in the past carried out many such activities and initiatives in collaboration with USPTO. NRDC is a national Technology Transfer Organisation, under the Ministry of Science and Technology , Govt of India and is playing a pivotal role in IP management, technology transfer and commercialisation in the country and is bridging the gap between academia & industries in the development of technologies from lab scale to commercial level.