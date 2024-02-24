Visakhapatnam: NTPC to install FGD by year-end

Visakhapatnam : The country’s largest power producer NTPC would install sulphur dioxide reducing technology flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) by end of the year, informed NTPC Simhadri Head of the Project (HoP) Sanjay Kumar Sinha.

Addressing media here on Friday, the HoP of the NTPC said the NTPC is adopting the FGD technology with an aim to produce power with minimum emission.

He stated that the NTPC recognises and accepts responsibility for establishing and maintaining safe and healthy working areas for all. The company has actively gone for adoption of the best international practices on environment, occupational health and safety areas, he added.

Apart from that, the HoP informed that a marine ecology study was conducted in 2021-22 by NABL accredited lab. The result shows no damage to marine organisms due to power plant activities, he informed.

Simhadri has been achieving more than 100 percent ash utilisation for the past six years, said Sanjay Kumar. “We have installed wind barriers in ash dykes for control of fugitive dust emission on dykes where ash excavation is being carried out.

Tall growing trees have been planted in between dykes and villages as green belts,” he said. Further, the HoP stated that NTPC Simhadri was installed with a capacity of 2,000 MW of thermal power in 2021 and 25 MW of floating solar added to it.

“The company has taken many new initiatives and created records right from its inception. It created a record in green field project execution in India.

NTPC Simhadri is also the first recipient of the coveted international project management award in Asia,” Sanjay Kumar informed. Head of HR, BB Patra, GM, technical services S Padma Priya and AGM V Jayan were present.