Live
- Telangana Teachers’ Sangam files writ in HC seeking direction to EC to issue postal ballots
- Give a chance to Cong to see real development: Yashaswini
- KCR will certainly score a hat-trick win: KTR
- Arrangements at place for Assembly polling
- Charlie Munger, closest aide of Warren Buffet, dies at 99
- Jagan brought equality with Jagananna colonies: Rajini
- Five Indian States On High Alert As China's Respiratory Illness Surge Sparks Preparedness Review
- Vijayawada: Call to protect panchayat raj system
- Vice President Of Karnataka State Contractors' Association Passes Away Amidst Allegations Of Political Vendetta And Financial Scandal
- Google introduces .meme domain; Find details
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Officials find stale meat served in many eateries
- Vigilance & enforcement ASP Swaroopa Rani says many hotels and restaurants found serving non-veg dishes prepared with meat stored for two or three days
- The ASP along with the staff conducts surprise checks at hotels in Jagadamba centre and Madhurawada junction
Visakhapatnam: A number of hotels and restaurants are making money by serving biryanis and non-vegetarian dishes that are stored for two or three days, observed vigilance and enforcement additional superintendent of police G Swaroopa Rani.
On Tuesday, vigilance and enforcement officials conducted raids at various hotels here and identified that poor quality of food served to customers.
The ASP along with the staff carried out surprise checks at hotels located near Jagadamba centre and Madhurawada junction, along with others. During the raids, the officials noticed that several non-vegetarian items cooked two days before were served to the customers after reheating. They noticed the process of heating and storing ingredients at the hotels.
Speaking to the media, Swaroopa Rani informed that the food items stored in these two hotels were seized. Cases have been registered against the owners and samples would be sent to the food quality control department for further assessment, she informed. Further, she said action would be taken based on the report from food quality control.
The ASP said that many reputed hotels and restaurants in the city are selling stale food items.