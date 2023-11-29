Visakhapatnam: Officials find stale meat served in many eateries

Visakhapatnam: A number of hotels and restaurants are making money by serving biryanis and non-vegetarian dishes that are stored for two or three days, observed vigilance and enforcement additional superintendent of police G Swaroopa Rani.

On Tuesday, vigilance and enforcement officials conducted raids at various hotels here and identified that poor quality of food served to customers.

The ASP along with the staff carried out surprise checks at hotels located near Jagadamba centre and Madhurawada junction, along with others. During the raids, the officials noticed that several non-vegetarian items cooked two days before were served to the customers after reheating. They noticed the process of heating and storing ingredients at the hotels.

Speaking to the media, Swaroopa Rani informed that the food items stored in these two hotels were seized. Cases have been registered against the owners and samples would be sent to the food quality control department for further assessment, she informed. Further, she said action would be taken based on the report from food quality control.

The ASP said that many reputed hotels and restaurants in the city are selling stale food items.