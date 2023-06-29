Live
Visakhapatnam: Old and new cameras draw attention
Visakhapatnam: From cams that date back to 1940 to the latest ones used now, a host of cameras were put on display at the exhibition, marking the 'National Camera Day'.
Organised by Waltair Photographic Society in the city on Thursday at VMRDA Park. The exhibition drew the attention of photography enthusiasts and children, who made their way to get a glimpse of the old and new models at the venue.
Seashore Walkers Club president KS Sai Prasad appreciated DVS Krishnam Raju for his collection of old cams and felicitated him on the occasion.
The society's president and secretary PN Sethu and MV Srinivasa Reddy, among others participated.
