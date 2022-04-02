Visakhapatnam: Opposition parties take out rallies

Visakhapatnam: The BJP, TDP and JSP leaders and activists staged protests at various places on Friday demanding immediate withdrawal of power tariff hike. The Opposition leaders mentioned that the YSRCP, which came to power by promising that it would not increase electricity tariff, has done the exact opposite by increasing the financial burden on the common man. Holding placards, the TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency leaders staged a dharna at GVMC Gandhi statue. Opposing the power tariffs, East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said there was no party in the country like the YSRCP who followed 'reverse' policies. TDP leaders M Sribharat, Palla Srinivasa Rao and others took part in the protest.

Meanwhile, the BJP organised a protest in front of the APEPDCL office under the leadership of city BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati. Speaking on the occasion, BJP state vice-president and former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju criticised the YSRCP for robbing people in the garb of property tax, garbage tax and other taxes. Similarly, in Gajuwaka, Gajuwaka constituency coordinator Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao and other party leaders staged a dharna at APEPDCL office in Gajuwaka. Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party leaders carried out a rally and staged a dharna at the Collectorate. JSP PAC member Kona Tatarao said the party would fight on behalf of the people till the power tariff hike is withdrawn.