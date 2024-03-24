Visakhapatnam: ‘Origins of drugs seized anywhere in country traced in AP’

Visakhapatnam : The origins of drugs and ganja seized anywhere in the country are traced in Andhra Pradesh, alleged BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju.

Coming down heavily on the YSRCP government in Visakhapatnam on Saturday during a media conference, the former MLA said that the presence of ganja in the state has increased manifold and even Class X students are able to access it with ease.

Even as the police claim that the department is considering stringent measures in curbing drugs in the state, in reality, the situation is quite contrast as Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing free flow of ganja and drugs for the past five years, pointed out Vishnu Kumar Raju.

Alleging that the ruling party is used to committing crimes and blaming the Opposition for the same, the BJP state vice president criticised that instead of punishing the accused in Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is safeguarding the accused.

Talking about the allegation levelled by YSRCP north constituency candidate KK Raju, the former MLA condemned it stating that the BJP respects women and he has immense respect for the women volunteers working for the YSRCP as well.

“It is unfortunate that KK Raju fabricated the statement I made against the volunteers who are involved in election campaigning by twisting it as I have no respect for the women volunteers.

But I am certain that even they would support me in the ensuing polls,” Vishnu Kumar Raju expressed confidence, appealing to the YSRCP not to involve women to gain political mileage.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP parliament district president Raveendra Medapati said, “The BJP will not spare any person involved in scams and crimes.

The on-going liquor scam sets an example for it. Even in the drug case, facts will soon be exposed and the accused will be taken into custody.”

As part of its Operation Garuda, CBI seized 25,000 kilos of narcotic drugs mixed with dry yeast in a shipping container that arrived from Brazil to Visakhapatnam Port.

The consignment was out for a delivery to Visakhapatnam-based private company Sandhya Aqua which claimed that it was not aware of its composition. At a time when political heat is on the rise, the entry of such a huge quantity of drugs in Visakhapatnam raises serious concerns.