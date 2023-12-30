  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Plant-level mock drill held at RINL

Rescue teams at the mock drill held at RINL in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Fixed and mobile firefighting installations, water curtain systems, first aid and rescue equipment are used as part of the exercise

Visakhapatnam : As a part of onsite emergency preparedness, a plant-level mock drill was held at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in the city on Friday. Carried out under the guidance of joint chief inspector of factories J Siva Shankar Reddy, the drill included a mock emergency scenario of fire while opening a safety valve.

With the coordination of emergency mitigation teams, rescue measures were demonstrated. The drill was conducted with the coordination of CISF fire and security, medical services, gas safety, safety engineering department and environment management department.

During the mock drill, fixed and mobile firefighting installations, water curtain systems, first aid and rescue equipment were effectively incorporated.

Appreciating the teams for their effective participation, the Joint Chief Inspector of Factories shared suggestions for effective safety mechanisms to follow in times of emergency.

U Sridhar, CGM (Maintenance and Mills), RINL Uttam Brahma, GM (Services), Naveen Kumar, Deputy Commandant, CISF witnessed the mock drill. HoDs of safety engineering departments, senior officers from various departments along with officials from NTPC-Simhadri and other officials attended the mock drill.

