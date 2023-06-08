Visakhapatnam: Police arrest three persons for cheating

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city police arrested three persons who cheated people by assuring them to provide 10 per cent commission for exchange of Rs 500 notes with Rs 2,000 currency notes.

Briefing the media, DCP-1 V Vidya Sagar Naidu said the accused were identified as Dharma Rao, D Sunil and Ahmed Mohideen.

Based on the complaint received from victim, the police arrested three of them and recovered the cash.

It is learnt that Dharmarao is in contact with Ahmed Mohideen who belongs to Kakinada. The former shared the proposal with Ahmed Mohideen to exchange Rs 500 currency notes with the high value notes plus a commission of 10 per cent.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Mohideen got in touch with some realtors and collected cash to the tune of Rs 60 lakh.

The realtors met one Kishore and made a proposal to invest in a property to the tune of Rs 60 lakh. After receiving cash from Kishore, the realtors met Dharmarao and Sunil on June 3 and handed over the cash to them. After receiving the cash, both the accused escaped from there.

Later, Vijayawada based Kishore lodged a complaint about his lost cash with the police. The city police nabbed the three accused in the case and recovered the cash.

Meanwhile, the DCP said that some more persons were involved in the case and soon they will be taken into custody.

The DCP appreciated CI Tirumala Rao and SI Satyanarayana for cracking the case within a short span.