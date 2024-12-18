Visakhapatnam: Police detected 73 property offence cases in November

Visakhapatnam: The city police cracked 73 property offence cases in November and arrested 87 offenders involved in different crimes, informed City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi. Briefing the media here on Tuesday about the crime cases detected in the previous month, the City Police Commissioner mentioned that the city police registered 104 property offence cases during the month and arrested 87 offenders involved in various crimes and recovered worth Rs 45.83 lakh property from the accused.

Apart from the property, about 290 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 43.50 lakh were recovered. About Rs 89.33 lakh worth total property was recovered from the accused in the last month, the CP informed. About 1106.80 grams of gold ornaments, 4,616.15 grams of silverware, Rs 3.5 lakh cash, 21 two-wheelers, one auto-rickshaw and a car, two laptops and a printer were recovered from the accused.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner of Police informed that special teams were formed for detection of property offences. The teams used technology and investigated the cases from different perspectives.

As part of the preventive measures, Shankhabrata Bagchi informed that 391 CC cameras were installed across the city and 142 crime awareness meetings were held to educate the general public to stay alert. Crime wing officers created awareness among the public on types of crimes and criminals and the importance of installation of CCTV cameras.