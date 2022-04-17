Visakhapatnam: Police fail to maintain law and order in AP

Visakhapatnam: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna alleged that the attitude of the police is one of the main reasons for the dissatisfaction among people of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he wondered whether the police were maintaining law and order in AP or serving the ruling party leaders. "The law and order in the state has gone for a toss," he mentioned.

Referring to the attitude of the police with examples, he said the police were not performing their duties properly during many incidents across the state. About the Polavaram project, Ramakrishna said, "Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state ministers know everything and it is only people who do not know anything."

Further, elaborating about the Polavaram project, CPI state secretary said if the project was built at a height of 150 feet, it would be possible to generate 960 MW power and storage of 196.4 TMC of water. He alleged that the Central government colluded with the state government and tried to reduce the height of the project to 135 feet. Ramakrishna said the state government had surrendered to the Centre. He criticised the central and state governments for betraying the people of the state.

He suggested recalling the statements made by then Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav in the Assembly earlier. Ramakrishna demanded the elimination of Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy from the cabinet for his reported involvement in the theft of documents from the court. He alleged that the minister did this 'deliberately' because of the possibility of being convicted in a forgery case. If the CM had any respect for the judiciary, Ramakrishna demanded immediate removal of the minister from the cabinet.

Meanwhile, he blamed the police for their negligence in the death of a Dalit child in Anantapur district and demanded that the government should pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased. Ramakrishna announced that the CPI state convention would be held in Visakhapatnam in the month of August.

CPI state assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy, Visakhapatnam district secretary M Pydiraju, Anakapalle district secretary B Venkata Ramana and Alluri Sitarama Raju district convener P Satyanarayana were present at the press conference.