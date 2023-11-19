Visakhapatnam: Ponnada Hasini bags 2 golds in roller skating

Visakhapatnam: Ponnada Hasini bagged two gold medals and one silver medal in the 35th State-Level Roller Skating Competition held in Visakhapatnam from November 14 to 17.



The Vizianagaram-based girl qualified for the national-level competition scheduled in Chennai next month.

Earlier, Hasini won silver and bronze medals participating in the 52nd National Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan competition held in Pune in October. Hasini has been trained under her coach Raju, who attributed her success to her dedication, discipline and committed approach. Also, she participated in national level competitions five times so far. On Saturday, a number of players congratulated Hasini and appreciated her for the achievement.