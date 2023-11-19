  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Ponnada Hasini bags 2 golds in roller skating

Ponnada Hasini displaying a bunch of medals won recently in the roller skating competition.
x

 Ponnada Hasini displaying a bunch of medals won recently in the roller skating competition. 

Highlights

Ponnada Hasini bagged two gold medals and one silver medal in the 35th State-Level Roller Skating Competition held in Visakhapatnam from November 14 to 17.

Visakhapatnam: Ponnada Hasini bagged two gold medals and one silver medal in the 35th State-Level Roller Skating Competition held in Visakhapatnam from November 14 to 17.

The Vizianagaram-based girl qualified for the national-level competition scheduled in Chennai next month.

Earlier, Hasini won silver and bronze medals participating in the 52nd National Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan competition held in Pune in October. Hasini has been trained under her coach Raju, who attributed her success to her dedication, discipline and committed approach. Also, she participated in national level competitions five times so far. On Saturday, a number of players congratulated Hasini and appreciated her for the achievement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X