Visakhapatnam Port Authority chairperson calls on ENC chief

Visakhapatnam: Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) M Angamuthu paid a courtesy call on Flag Officer Command in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta on Wednesday.

The chairperson apprised Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta regarding the performance of the port in recent years along with ongoing efforts to further improve efficiency through the development of state-of-the-art infrastructure. Also, they discussed various issues of mutual interest to the Indian Navy and VPA.

Highlighting the close relationship between the navy and VPA spanning over the last eight decades, the ENC chief expressed his confidence in their continued partnership, especially in light of the proposed Naval Outer Harbour Project and the basing of INS Vikrant at Visakhapatnam.