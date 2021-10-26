Visakhapatnam Port Trust observes Vigilance Awareness Week

Visakhapatnam: A weeklong programme is marked as Visakhapatnam Port Trust is gearing up to celebrate Vigilance Awareness Week from Tuesday. Centred on the 'Independent India @75: Self-Reliance with Integrity', Chief Vigilance Officer of the VPT J Pradeep Kumar said that the event will be observed with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Briefing the media persons here on Monday, the CVO said the weeklong celebrations aimed at bringing systemic improvement in governance apart from creating awareness among the public for achieving transparency, accountability and corruption-free governance.

As a part of it, the VPT is conducting various activities to create awareness among all the stakeholders, employees and uphold ethical values that help in developing a sustainable culture of honesty and Integrity, Pradeep Kumar said.

Essay writing contest, quiz competition, vendor meet, presentation on systemic improvements form a part of the programmes to be held in the forthcoming week.