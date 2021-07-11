Visakhapatnam: Pregnant women receive nutritious food by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the mother and child welfare programme, the ladies wing of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation distributed nutritious food, fruits, vegetables, sanitisers, face masks and vegetables to pregnant women at Madhurawada Public Health Centre.

The programme was organised as part of the district service activity to reach out to carrying women.

Members of the organisation explained the importance of nutritious food and the precautions to be followed by pregnant women.

Lady devotees and office-bearers of Sri Sathya Sai Bhajana Mandalis of P M Palem, Madhurawada, Midhilapuri, Yendada and Kommadi areas voluntarily participated in the service activity held on Saturday.